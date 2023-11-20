Baldur’s Gate 3 player makes so many mistakes they accidentally create evil playthrough

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to accidentally find themselves doing an evil run through of the game after taking several wrong turns early on in Act 1.

One of the strengths of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that the story can adapt to just about any decision a player takes. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small decision or a major character death; the game will manage to take it into account as you progress.

However, this adaptability is a double-edged sword. Because any decision is allowed, the game will happily let you continue down some of the less moral routes through the game, and if you aren’t making those decisions on purpose, you can end up accidentally making your character one of the worst people on the coast.

And for one player, new to the genre and the game, that’s exactly what happened.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player tricks themselves into evil playthrough

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player highlighted how their first venture into the game went, saying that “every mistake that could happen, happened.”

“I just got the game a couple of days ago. I’m in Act 1 and went in blind. I didn’t know anything about the game or DnD. In general, I’m new to gaming, especially PC gaming, and mistakes were made. Big, very big mistakes.”

The first big mistake came at the Druid Grove, which is usually one of the first moral decisions players face. However, this player didn’t even get to make the choice, as they accidentally prompted the druids to kill all the refugees while they figured out the controls.

They were also forced to behead Karlach after she wouldn’t calm down during their first encounter, and they also killed the owlbear and its cub (by accident). To cap it all off, they lost Gale after refusing to give him any magical items to eat.

Reflecting on the adventure so far, they said: “I didn’t intend on doing an evil run. Maybe I should stop killing things. I guess I’m in too deep already.”

Let’s hope they figure things out soon.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the weird mouth glitch that has been creeping out players who just want to chat with Minthara.