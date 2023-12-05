Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced dice rolls are “rigged” in Honour Mode

BG3 players have had such bad luck in the all-new Honour Mode that many believe the dice rolls are “rigged.”

Larian Studios deployed a beefy update in the form of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 on November 30. The patch fixed a slew of issues, introduced combat balancing adjustments, and added a Withers epilogue.

Two new gameplay modes also entered the mix – Custom Mode and Honour Mode. The former lets players start a new game and tinker with numerous difficulty and gameplay customization options.

Honour Mode, on the other hand, considerably increases the RPG’s difficulty and eliminates the ability to save scum. It’s meant to truly test a player and their party’s mettle; however, some think the dice rolls feel particularly unfair.

BG3 players call dice rolls “rigged” in new Honour Mode

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of a Baldur’s Gate 3-like die with the number 1 covering every corner. “Welcome to honour mode,” reads the post’s caption, poking fun at how often players seem to be rolling low numbers.

The original poster doesn’t seem to be the only one thinking this way. Well over 3,000 Redditors have upvoted the post, and numerous comments suggest others are similarly rolling low on a regular basis.

“Swear to the Gods, we’re playing with 3-sided die because I’ll miss every attack back-to-back and then get a crit out of nowhere. Soooo many critical misses,” one user wrote. In response to questions about Karmic Dice, the user said it was already switched off in their settings.

Other people chimed in to say they believe the dice rolls in BG3’s Honour Mode are “completely rigged.” One player posited it may have to do with the removal of save scumming. “They definitely feel rigged to me, but I think part of that is that there’s no save scumming so there’s a lot more tension. So my confirmation bias is probably going into overdrive.”

Whatever the case, it’s clear players are frustrated that the chances seem stacked against them more often than not. Whether or not Larian plans on adjusting the odds for Honour Mode is anyone’s guess.

