Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one major complaint about Act 3 plot twist

This “grandmaster of murder” is no match for your bookish Wizard.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has brought up some criticisms of one of the big story developments in Act 3, involving the camp intruder.

The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 reaches its climax in Act 3, where all the actions you’ve taken in the previous two start paying off. However, the final Act has been generally ranked as the weakest of the three, as players aren’t quite as satisfied with how it wraps things up compared to the others.

Additionally, now players are starting to analyze some of the most significant story beats during the act, and the plotline where Orin infiltrates the camp and replaces one of your companions.

Specifically, players are disappointed that in a game with as many RPG options as Baldur’s Gate 3, they’re unable to be detectives and sniff them out in an elaborate crime-solving scenario.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players just want to solve a fun little crime thriller

One player posed the question “What logical choices are you surprised aren’t available?” on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, and most of the answers they received concerned the Orin disguise in Act 3, which is revealed if you speak to Gortash in the titular city of Baldur’s Gate.

Another player answered: “Investigating and figuring out which of your companions is Orin in disguise. Gortash literally tells you “Someone in your camp is a shapeshifter, and you better find out who” and then YOU CAN’T.

“This would be such a good opportunity to question your companions and try to deduce which one it is based on how much you’ve talked to them and know about them.”

Another commenter suggested that the investigation could involve the tadpoles in each party member’s brain, though another person pointed out that would make for a quick discovery, saying: “Why is this shapeshifting imposter in camp a problem among a group of people who can communicate telepathically via tadpole?”

