Baldur’s Gate 3 players find bizarre new use for Gortash’s corpse

Players in the final stretches of Baldur’s Gate 3 have found a strange use of Gortash’s corpse, which relies on using the Speak with Dead spell.

Speak with Dead is a testament to how detailed Baldur’s Gate 3 is. Most dead NPCs in the game will have several dialogue options to go through that let you learn more about the circumstances they died in as well as their history. Provided you weren’t the one who killed them, of course.

It’s a great way to learn more about Faerun and the lore of Baldur’s Gate, but it can also lead to some strange and sometimes creepy interactions, and even though the game has been out for months, players are still stumbling across them.

One of the more ominous situations comes when you use Speak with Dead on Gortash in Act 3, if you decide to kill him.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players test out Speak with Dead on Gortash

As if being killed by a bunch of companions with one brain cell between them wasn’t enough, Gortash doesn’t get to rest in peace, because if you use Speak with Dead on him you can commune with Bane, God of Tyranny, who selected Gortash as his chosen of the Dead Three.

One player who highlighted the interaction showed it off, saying it was “so cool how the game considers every tiny little detail.”

Unfortunately, Ketheric and Orin don’t leave behind a corpse, so there’s no way of using this tactic to chat with Bhaal or Myrkul- not that you’d want to talk to the gods of murder and necromancy anyway.

