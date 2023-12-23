Baldur’s Gate 3 fans baffled as players make huge mistake in game’s hardest mode

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are shocked that people keep making the same mistake in Honor Mode, trying out brand-new tactics and classes in the most difficult version of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been wildly successful since its release beyond the developer’s initial hopes, thanks to the vast amount of invigorating content.

The developers, Larian Studios, included multiple well-fleshed-out classes in the game, and the nearly infinite amount of strategies, builds, and choices allows players to make the journey their own.

Months after the game’s initial release, Larian Studios included a harder difficulty mode to the game, called “Honor Mode,” and the Baldur’s Gate 3 community can’t understand why new players try new strategies they’ve never used before in the hardest version of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t believe Honor Mode “Lunatics”

In a December 22 Reddit post, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their frustrations as they saw others complain after getting decimated in Honor mode because they were trying brand-new tactics and classes. “Honor mode isn’t for trying new things ya lunatics,” they said.

Some players agreed with the original post, feeling that Honor Mode difficulty is the “pinnacle” of Baldur’s Gate 3 and deserves to be treated with caution and respect.

“Ironman modes are the pinnacle of gaming. Not for bragging rights or videos showcasing your minmax strategies, but for the rush you feel going into the unknown while risking everything you’ve accomplished thus far,” one said.

But others felt that the “rush” and enjoyment of Honor mode came from maximizing risk and trying to conquer the challenge in the craziest way possible. “It absolutely is for trying a 30%+ wild magic surge chance mod, what are you talking about. It’s the adrenaline rush, it’s inescapable. Honor mode is the best time to f**k around and find out,” a player joked.

“Honor mode IS the best for trying things, if I mess up in tactician I can just press f8 and play a perfect scenario, honor mode is for rolling with the punches,” another agreed.

Players have been enjoying Baldur’s Gate 3, regardless of how they’ve chosen to tackle it, and this was shown at the game awards where it won Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year.