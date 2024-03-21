Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns fans against underestimating Durge’s imagination

The Durge is an interesting Origin in Baldur’s Gate 3 as playing it unlocks multiple unique scenarios that you will never find while playing other classes. Such is the situation that one player has warned fans that even imagining things as a Durge can lead to disaster in the game.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “I swear, I didn’t know. I just saw a new funny line of dialogue, and told myself: “Well, what’s the harm in imagining cutting someone’s hand sticking out of magic portal? It’s just fantasy, right?”.” They further continued, “Well, I learned my lesson, everything is real. Too real.”

Article continues after ad

They further mentioned, “Sorry Gale, I’ll keep you in my party another campaign all along with me and Shadowheart.Lost my nuclear option now, so no turning back fighting the brain fairly. I hope I’ll still have friends for the epilogue party.”

Article continues after ad

Other players joined in the conversation as they found this interaction quite interesting. One such user stated, “Nooo, keep the hand. It’s always useful to have a mage hand around.” Another user chimed in, “Doing your first Durge run in honour mode is quite the choice.”

One user also mentioned, “I kept the hand as a keepsake to remind me what the power of positive thinking can bring.” Finally, one of the users claimed, “Keep the hand and have your tavern brawler throw it at the brain for the last hit.”

Article continues after ad

Thus, based on the interactions it’s safe to mention that some of the players were quite surprised that this user picked the Durge in their first Honour mode run. This is because Durge is very unique and their bloodthirsty nature can lead to unexpected situations unless you already have the experience to deal with such scenarios in the game.