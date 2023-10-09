Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares adorable video of their cat getting jealous of Scratch

A cat watching their owner play Baldur’s Gate 3 got adorably jealous of the game’s best boy, Scratch the dog.

One of the best parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the game’s many animals. Speak With Animals is easily one of the best spells that every party should have, as it allows players to communicate with creatures across the Sword Coast.

Arguably the best animal in the game is Scratch, a dog players can find early on and recruit to their Camp. Scratch is a very good boy who players can pet, play fetch with, and even summon as a familiar while exploring.

However, not everyone loves Scratch. As absurd as disliking Scratch may sound, some players have reported pets watching them play Baldur’s Gate 3 are clearly unhappy to see the digital dog getting so much love.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s cat does not like their owner giving Scratch so much attention

Reddit user No-Witness-9530 shared a hilarious and adorable video of their own cat watching them pet Scratch while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

As the player gives Scratch the pets he deserves, the cat watches jealously, swatting at the screen.

Adorably, the cat starts pawing at Scratch himself, making it look like they are also petting the good boy.

Scratch is easily one of the most popular characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. The sweet dog is a clear fan favorite for his loyalty and calming presence in Camp, so it’s no wonder players’ real-world animals would take notice.

