Baldur’s Gate 3 player makes a cursed turducken out of enemy corpses

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a way to make an incredibly cursed turducken out of the corpses of their enemies, stuffing them inside one another once they’ve been slain.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has skyrocketed to one of the most popular games in recent history. The DnD-esque RPG created by Belgian devs Larian Studios has exploded onto the scene, blowing away expectations to become one of the highest-rated games of 2023.

The game’s critical success makes complete sense as well, with the huge sprawling title offering hundreds of hours of playtime through multiple playthroughs of the various acts. Baldur’s Gate 3 also greets the player with a huge sandbox, meaning you can approach almost every situation in your own unique and creative way.

Of course, whilst being creative is encouraged, nothing is stopping the player from butchering their problems into a red mist. Obviously, that leaves a whole bunch of corpses around, but one player has found a new innovative solution to cleaning up their mess.

BG3 player finds innovative solution to excess corpse problem

Reddit user BaronXot discovered that corpses could be picked up and placed into other corpses’ inventory. This in-game logic would essentially be stuffing multiple bodies inside one another, which just makes an incredibly “cursed” turducken.

This does however solve the problem of the multiple bodies thrown around once Xot is finished with them.

One commenter did point out that there are no chickens, ducks, or turkeys in the post, and instead offered a name more fitting for the enemies Xot had slain.

“Considering that there aren’t any turkeys, ducks, or chickens in this, I suggest that the name should, if we follow the etymology of the original concept, be Thrimimimimpppp,” they suggested.

And so the absolutely cursed concept of the Thrimimimimpppp was born, saving the world from corpse overpopulation.