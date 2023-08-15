Baldur’s Gate 3 fans declare it the “best RPG experience” ever thanks to freedom

Larian Studios are well known for their expansive RPGS, from Divinity Original Sin to the more recent Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, fans are celebrating the “amazing” freedom of choice present in the extremely popular BG3.

Freedom of choice is nothing new for Larian Studios, but fans are now celebrating the outstanding efforts produced by the game, allowing players “openness and freedom of choice” throughout their playthroughs. This, in turn, delivers some fantastic stories and introduces a standard for RPGs many may hold over other upcoming titles.

Taking a leaf out of Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with an expansive storyline, tons of lovable (and hateable) companions, and so much to do. In fact, the amount players can do seems to be both overwhelming and extremely impressive for most players, with some calling the game “the best experience I’ve had in an RPG.”

Players adore the “openness and freedom” of Baldur’s Gate 3

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared their love for the game, stating, “I’ve gotta hand it to team…The openness and freedom of choice/creativity for dealing with scenarios in this game is by far the best experience I’ve had in an RPG in, literal, years.”

They went on to provide an example of their creativity which we won’t detail here because of spoilers. Shortly after, they ended their praise with: “Thank you, Larian team, for finally delivering a crpg that actually gives us the freedom to choose our own path/approach and doesn’t feel like there are bumpers in the gutter to make us find how the designers *intended* for us to approach the story.”

Shortly after posting, the opinion garnered a ton of support, with thousands of players swarming in to agree with the writer.

“Larian outdid themselves” mirrored one player, who seems to be thrilled that they can experience “a game where something actually seems to matter, and you see it reflected later on in the game too.”

Others agreed, highlighting how much they “love that,” going on to exclaim that “the possibilities are amazing.”Particularly when highlighting all the ways you can get through a combat or social situation.

Along with praise reading the choices, others took to the comments to express their love for the games honestly and bluntness, explaining how “it’s maybe the first crpg ever with no level of abstraction required, everything works exactly as the spell text says,” making the game easier to understand, and arguably more enjoyable to play.

It’s clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a huge hit, garnering love from all angles, which likely explains why so many people are playing it and why so many consider it to be so “amazing.”