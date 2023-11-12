Baldur’s Gate 3 player goes ten hours without using its most important feature

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally locked themselves out of some pretty significant powers and abilities after they refused to rest for the first ten hours of their playthrough.

There are a lot of things to keep track of in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it can be a very confusing game to get started in, especially if you aren’t familiar with the rules of D&D.

This can lead many players to not engage with some of the more complex mechanics, as there’s a huge amount to learn at the beginning of the game.

Still, it’s rare that one of the most integral mechanics in the game, resting, gets completely ignored by players, considering how important it is in keeping your party both healthy and powerful. Taking a long rest brings you all up to full and restores spells and abilities, while also refilling your short rests, which makes it the best way to continue growing stronger.

But one player misunderstood the vital mechanic, to the point where they used it just three times in a ten-hour playthrough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player only uses rest three times in ten hours

The misunderstanding came when this player, who posted his experience on the Baldur’s Gate 3 forums, wrongly concluded that taking Long Rests would advance the story. Not wanting to skip ahead, they refused to rest much at all, leaving their party very weak.

They said: “With all the hype this game got in the beginning, I was under the impression that the world was designed in such a way that it changes as the characters progress the story, and made the assumption that the story progresses as you take long rests. Oh boy.”

“I played 10 hours on a save and only rested 3 times. I treated spells like an extremely scarce resource and wouldn’t use them until it was absolutely necessary. Boy did that make the game hard.

“I was trying to get as strong as I could without taking a long rest. I can’t wait to try out the game more without my stupidity.”

Here’s hoping they enjoy the rest of the game without making it harder for themselves.

