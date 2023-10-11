Baldur’s Gate 3 player gets more than they bargained for as Lae’zel romance goes awry

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finding that romancing Lae’zel comes with all kinds of unexpected challenges.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players many unique romantic opportunities, whether that’s a deeper connection with a familiar companion or getting physical with other characters that pop up along the way.

But those who choose to pursue a relationship with Lae’zel, one of the first companions players encounter, are in for an experience unlike any other.

And a word of caution: spoilers lie ahead.

Earning Lae’zel’s trust and admiration isn’t a walk in the park. Players must navigate a series of interactions, gaining her approval step by step. Those who succeed are rewarded with opportunities to flirt with her, leading to more intimate moments by the end of Act 1.

But Lae’zel’s passion doesn’t end with a simple romantic hookup. In Act 2, she ups the ante by challenging the player’s character to a duel in what is both a test of strength and compatibility.

And it turns out that Lae’zel has been absolutely crushing some players in this duel, as one Reddit user revealed all in a hilarious post titled, “I made Lae’Zel unbelievably powerful and she wrecked me.”

“I don’t know how it happened,” the player shared, “but after a couple of romantic encounters, she declared her commitment to me. Yet, when she challenged me to a duel, she unleashed a flurry of attacks, leaving me defeated before I could even retaliate. It was a stark reminder of the sheer power of Fighters in DnD.”

And now the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is sharing stories of their own private encounters with Lae’zel. One player recounted using the ‘Hold Person’ spell during their duel, leading to a rather… heated exchange.

Another player, playing as a Barbarian, enjoyed their duel so much that they replayed it, this time with both characters stripped down. “My Barbarian had a great fight with her,” they explained. “But I decided it could be better, so reloaded a save, stripped us both down to underwear, and disarmed us before resting. And that’s how I knew I would be with her forever.”

The outcome of the duel, however, doesn’t drastically change the course of the relationship. Victory earns the player Lae’zel’s admiration and a bit of playful banter about her unexpected defeat. On the other hand, a loss sees Lae’zel taking on a more gentle approach, expressing her desire to protect and be protected by the player.

But no matter the result, a passionate embrace with Lae’zel awaits players at the end of the surprise duel. As the player who sparked the conversation shared, “Nothing like my multiple stab wounds and freely hanging intestines to spark up the make-out vibes.”

