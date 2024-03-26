Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds a ‘broken’ weapon after 500 hours

Sometimes you luck out in your Baldur’s Gate 3 run and find a busted weapon that crushes the opposition. Other times you find an actual busted weapon. This is one of those times.

While adventuring in Baldur’s Gate 3, a player discovered a weapon they had “never seen” in their 500 hours of playtime. Trust us when we say that this weapon is Broken.

No literally, it’s the Crooked Wand of Fireballs and the reason it’s crooked is because somebody broke it. Fortunately, you won’t need our guide on how to add fire to weapons for this one. It’s built-in.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/Impressive-Time8757 found the Crooked Wand of Fireballs on the corpse of a gnome in the Underdark. We probably don’t need to tell you but its uses are pretty limited.

The weapon’s effect reads: “You can use an action to cast a Fireball from this (broken) wand. All (very) nearby creatures must make a Dexterity Saving Throw. Targets take 8-48 Fire Damage on a failed save, or half as much on a successful one.”

Article continues after ad

In layman’s terms, the wand blows you up. It’s a perfect example of Baldur’s Gate 3’s humorous approach to adventuring and it all feels very D&D.

Article continues after ad

“It always felt like more of a story item to explain what happened to the corpses there,” explained one user in the thread. That’s because you find it surrounded by a bunch of charred bodies.

One player did offer an interesting strategy so it’s not entirely useless. “Combined with the Oil Barrels in the Selunite Outpost and some Smokepowder, you can one-shot the head of the Dueger. But the person using the wand will die. Or at least that’s what happens every time I do it.”

Larian Studios Perhaps you were looking for something more like this?

So, if you’re looking for a broken weapon for your next Baldur’s Gate 3 run, you can’t get much better than the Crooked Wand of Fireballs.

Article continues after ad

If you want a powerful weapon, we’d recommend the Orphic Hammer.