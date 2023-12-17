Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains bad habits carried over from D&D

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player who also plays Dungeons & Dragons has warned others that you can pick up some bad habits from the tabletop game if you’re not careful.

Baldur’s Gate 3 borrows heavily from D&D’s fifth edition rules, with much of the combat and gameplay working in a similar way to how D&D games pan out. You might think this gives D&D players a big advantage over players who are new to the setting of Baldur’s Gate, and for the most part, you’d be right.

Article continues after ad

However, one player has demonstrated that you can actually carry over some bad habits from D&D depending on how you play. For example, Short Rests and Long Rests are some of the most important mechanics in Baldur’s Gate, allowing you to quickly regain health and spell slots.

Article continues after ad

But what if you played D&D by avoiding rests as much as possible?

Dungeons & Dragons player warns of bad habits in Baldur’s Gate

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a D&D veteran explained that they had developed an aversion to Long Rests and Short Rests because of how their friends played D&D.

Article continues after ad

They said: “For the first couple of hours, I didn’t use short rests or long rests due to how I thought about them from D&D with my friends. We never short rest because most of them see it as a waste of time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“So I just had this aversion to hitting the short rest button and went around everywhere with like 5 hp. Then my DM has conditioned me so much that long rest equals a night encounter and levels of exhaustion, plus punishing us by saying we failed quests because we took too long.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“But so far, both options are completely safe and necessary.”

Let’s hope they get that much-deserved rest soon.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out what players think of the potential live-action Netflix adaptation for the game.