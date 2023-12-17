Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains bad habits carried over from D&D

Baldur’s Gate 3 player explains bad habits carried over from D&DLarian Studios
A Baldur’s Gate 3 player who also plays Dungeons & Dragons has warned others that you can pick up some bad habits from the tabletop game if you’re not careful.
Baldur’s Gate 3 borrows heavily from D&D’s fifth edition rules, with much of the combat and gameplay working in a similar way to how D&D games pan out. You might think this gives D&D players a big advantage over players who are new to the setting of Baldur’s Gate, and for the most part, you’d be right.
However, one player has demonstrated that you can actually carry over some bad habits from D&D depending on how you play. For example, Short Rests and Long Rests are some of the most important mechanics in Baldur’s Gate, allowing you to quickly regain health and spell slots.
But what if you played D&D by avoiding rests as much as possible?
Dungeons & Dragons player warns of bad habits in Baldur’s Gate
In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a D&D veteran explained that they had developed an aversion to Long Rests and Short Rests because of how their friends played D&D.
They said: “For the first couple of hours, I didn’t use short rests or long rests due to how I thought about them from D&D with my friends. We never short rest because most of them see it as a waste of time.
“So I just had this aversion to hitting the short rest button and went around everywhere with like 5 hp. Then my DM has conditioned me so much that long rest equals a night encounter and levels of exhaustion, plus punishing us by saying we failed quests because we took too long.
“But so far, both options are completely safe and necessary.”
Let’s hope they get that much-deserved rest soon.
For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out what players think of the potential live-action Netflix adaptation for the game.