Baldur’s Gate 3 player easily annihilates Goblin Camp thanks to evil item

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a variety of items that can make you extremely strong. As such, one player managed to demolish the Goblin Camp in Act 1 solo with one really powerful item.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a variety of loot that you can often find scattered across the massive world within the game. Some of that loot is easy to obtain, while others can be hard. In fact, sometimes you need to play the game using one character to get access to certain loot.

One such player got access to The Deathstalker Mantle, which turns you invisible for 2 turns after killing an enemy. This item is excessively powerful, and this player managed to solo the entire Goblin Camp with Astarion while wearing this cloak.

This cloak is only available if you are playing as the Dark Urge Origin.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player solo clears Goblin camp with overpowered item

The discussion regarding this topic was started by a Reddit user named Pink-PandaStormy. The user posted, “The one that makes you invisible after killing an enemy for two turns?” They continued, “Yeah I just solo’d the entire goblin camp with Asterion while my party sat outside.”

Other players joined in the conversation as many acknowledged the power of the item. One such player mentioned, “That cloak is easily one of the most op items in the game. I use it from act 1 all the way till the end.” Another Reddit user chimed in, “To be fair, there’s a lot of OP items in this game, but yeah, it’s really strong.”

One player also claimed, “Same, that and the flight from being a storm sorcerer carried my solo durge run.” Finally, a user commented, “Yeah the cloak is really op on Astarion.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that this item is exceptionally powerful and on Astarion it is on another level. If you are also looking to go for a similar run, picking up this particular item might be worth your time. Getting the item is pretty easy as well.

All you need to do is play as a Dark Urge and befriend Alfira. If you do that, she will arrive at your camp and ask to join you. Once she does, go for a long rest once again, and you will end up killing her. Later, after another long rest, you will be greeted by Sceleritas Fel and he will grant you the Deathstalker Mantle.

