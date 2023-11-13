Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner makes it to that infamous bear scene in under an hour

A speedrunner has managed to reach Baldur’s Gate 3’s infamous Halsin bear sex scene in just under an hour.

Since it was revealed ahead of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s launch, the Halsin romance scene where the player gets intimate while he is in Wild Shape as a bear has received plenty of attention from those who are intrigued, offended, or simply baffled by it.

Now, a speedrunner has set a new record by reaching the game’s most infamous love scene in under an hour.

Article continues after ad

It’s an impressive feat given the size of the game and how much you have to do just to recruit Halsin, and one that’s bound to encourage even more ridiculous speedrun attempts.

Article continues after ad

Speedrunner reaches Halsin bear scene in just under an hour

What makes a “Bear%” speedrun like this so challenging is the fact that you need to complete Halsin’s romance questline to reach the scene in question. This involves reaching Act 3 while completing some side content and making choices necessary to recruit and romance Halsin, such as saving the tieflings and rescuing Thaniel.

Article continues after ad

Speedrunner weedmoder shared their achievement on YouTube, breaking down every step they took.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Like many other speedruns, this includes the so-called “Shadowboxing” technique, which involves killing Shadowheart and stuffing her corpse into a box.

While an hour is pretty impressive given how much content players need to go through to romance Halsin, there’s certainly room to cut that time down. weedmoder mentions making a couple of small mistakes that could take seconds off the final runtime.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, now that the Bear% speedrunning category has been established, others are sure to attempt it, finding more ridiculous ways to break Baldur’s Gate 3 in pursuit of a bear.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.