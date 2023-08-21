Baldur’s Gate 3 player breaks their Paladin’s oath in the best way possible

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is its ability to let players create their own stories, and complete quests in their own ways. However, sticking to your character’s morals doesn’t always go as well as you’d expect.

Paladins are notoriously tricky to play, either in Dungeons & Dragons or in Baldur’s Gate 3. They often follow a strict moral code and will usually fear becoming an oathbreaker for a reason. Due to this, if you’re playing the class, you have to be pretty careful to stay in the realms of your oath, which for some, can be much harder than expected.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has had an extremely unfortunate, yet hilarious incident with their Palidin, leaving them labeled an oathbreaker, and fans can’t help but find the whole story undeniably laughable.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s oathbreaking Paladin leaves fans “laughing so hard”

Posting their troubles on Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared this story about their Oath of Devotion Paladin:

“There was an unconscious dwarf with 1hp lying on the floor. I didn’t have any healing spells prepared, so I thought, hmm, I’ll just shove a potion bottle into his body.

But then, as I saw the shiny flask in the midst of its trajectory, it dawned upon me… I had tavern brawler feat, which added a certain amount of my strength to the items I throw. And I realized then, this also affected potions…

To my horror, my devotion paladin who saved countless people, became a murderer, this breaking his oath, because he didn’t adjust his strength properly when throwing a healing potion at a dwarf…”

Essentially, the player lost their oath purely because they threw a healing potion too hard toward a dying NPC.

Naturally, the post blew up, with players descending on the comments to laugh about the unfortunate situation.

“That’s hilarious. I hope you tell your story to the other oathbreaker paladin after he shares his traumatic origin story with you,” highlighted one user.

Others joked how the player’s actions are “gonna look bad on the holy report card”, while others slightly justified the scenario in the most Warlock way possible, explaining how “the road to the Hells is paved with the best of intentions.”

Naturally, many used the story to joke about how that’s exactly what a Barbarian would do, with one user sharing their idea for a new character, otherwise known as a Barbarian nurse, who would be “throwing healing potions across the room and causing more havoc than good.”

Other Barbarians had different ideas, opting to instead suggest that the Paladn could’ve thrown the dwarf to a healing potion” instead.

Along with the jokes and hilarious story, one user posed a useful piece of advice for anyone worried about the same events happening to them: “Throw the potion at the floor next to the target, don’t just go around throwing bottles at injured people.”

