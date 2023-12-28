Baldur’s Gate 3 player becomes “unhittable” with ridiculously high armor class

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player made their character nearly impossible to hit thanks to a build with a whopping armor class of 31.

One thing that keeps players coming back to Baldur’s Gate 3 for hundreds and hundreds of hours is the infinite possibilities for character builds.

From Monks that can deal hundreds of damage per turn to giving the party a parental figure to keep everyone in line, there’s no limit to the possibilities whether you’re a min-maxer or focused on roleplaying.

Article continues after ad

Now, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared their hard-to-hit avatar who has a shocking armor class of 31.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 player builds avatar with AC 31

Reddit user Yervax shared a screenshot of their character to the BaldursGate3 subreddit in a post titled “I have become unhittable.”

While their character can still take damage from critical hits and could be vulnerable to saving throws depending on their stats, with an AC of 31, most melee attacks and spells will almost certainly miss them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In addition to the screenshot breaking down where all the extra AC is coming from, the poster shared the specific armor and shield they have equipped.

Article continues after ad

The build uses the Armor of Agility, a Very Rare armor that can be purchased in Act 3. What’s special about this Medium Armor is that, unlike most others, it doesn’t limit your Dexterity bonus to +2, allowing this player to use their full +5.

Article continues after ad

As for the shield, that can be looted from the House of Hope and doesn’t come with any other bonuses.

While most players might choose to split these AC-boosting items among their party members to give everyone a good shot of resisting attacks, making one character nearly impossible to hit has its perks – especially if that character is going to be in the center of the action.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.