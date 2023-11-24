Baldur’s Gate 3 player builds “Your Dad” character and fans can’t get enough

Baldur’s Gate 3 players often put a lot of effort into creating the perfect character. However, one player has recently created a “Your Dad” character in the game and the community is losing their mind over it.

Character creation is one of the most essential aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. In this game players often spend hours trying to create the most perfect character that they will vibe with while going through the story.

However, one player has ended up creating a “Your Dad” character that will keep a leash on all the party members in the game. Naturally, the effort has been praised by the community and Reddit users are going crazy over this.

Here is what the players have to say regarding the matter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates a “Your Dad” character in game

The discussion regarding the matter was started by a Reddit user named Zodigod. This user posted a screenshot of a player named “hughmunculus” who ended up creating a “Your Dad” character. In the screenshot, the player claimed, “I grow tired of filling Faerun with hotties and encouraging my party’s fatherless behavior.”

The player continues, “To remedy this I have made Your Dad, the average 1:1 replica of the average New Jersey father.” This post received a lot of attention as various Reddit users could not get enough of how amazing and funny it looked.

One such player commented, “Instead of romance scenes he just takes the party members fishing.” Another player chimed, “that is actually an awesome idea for a next run. The “normal suburb dad” who just gets drawn in to this whole mess and tries everything with cold dad logic”

One player also claimed, “We don’t need Gale’s orb to annihilate Moonrise he just has to sneeze.” Lastly, a player mentioned, “You’re missing the second part which in my opinion makes it even better, the guardian was your mom.”

Therefore, it seems like players are having a lot of fun with this concept. Some of the Reddit users made witty jokes while others made up some scenarios that would relate to an actual father taking care of others.