Baldur’s Gate 3 players celebrate unsung hero in Free True Soul Nere quest

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are spotlighting a character who most notably appears during the Free True Soul Nere quest – Stone Guard Kur.

Free True Soul Nere is a mission BG3 players will encounter upon entering the Grymforge in Act One. As one of the Absolute’s True Souls, Nere has been trapped and could succumb to death by poison at any moment.

Players can either free Nere or wait it out and let him die. These decisions aside, a few other characters enter the mix, too, each one interesting in their own way.

Article continues after ad

One such character is Stone Guard Kur, someone with a vested interest in Nere’s downfall. But it’s Kur’s actions during a combat-heavy sequence that has players shining a light on her brilliance.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players spotlight unsung hero in Nere mission

A Redditor who goes by LatePhilosphy drafted a long post about Stone Guard Kur’s bravery. The player noted that during the Nere fight, Kur roams to a cliff’s edge, gets pushed into lava, and keeps fighting despite burning to death.

Article continues after ad

Kur could’ve saved herself at any time, the user pointed out. “But no. Such simple-minded thinking was not how Stone Guard Kur became the legend that was Stone Guard Kur.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LatePhilosphy later took a long rest, then returned to the scene only to find Kur missing. They’re now convinced the character is still out there, asserting their dominance. “I really don’t feel like I’m the main character of this story anymore,” the Redditor finished.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Stone Guard Kur in Baldur’s Gate 3 Nere mission

It seems Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree that Stone Guard Kur deserves their props. As one user put it, “Stone Guard Kur graciously allows you to dominate the netherbrain, because (s)he likes keeping it low-key.”

Others also recalled their time seeing Stone Guard Kur in action. “I think in one of my saves, [she] jumped back onto solid ground next turn,” wrote another Redditor. Apparently, Stone Guard Kur getting pushed into lava is a common occurrence.

Article continues after ad

But it’s good to know excessively hot temperatures don’t keep her out of the fight for very long.