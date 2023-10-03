Baldur’s Gate 3 players have bizarre fate in mind for True Soul Nere

There are a lot of colorful characters throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s rare you see so much of the player base united over one character.

Nevertheless, almost everyone agrees that True Soul Nere, an Absolute cultist you meet in the Underdark in Act 1, is completely beyond redemption. The moment you save his life, he immediately tells you to kill a bunch of people, or fights you as a way of saying thanks.

So when you have to cut off his head, or leave him to his death, it’s usually a highlight of the playthrough. He’s a nasty guy, and why would anyone want him around?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, that exactly what some players want. Despite Nere being an all-around awful person, he’s at the top of the list for NPCs who would make great party members for an “evil” playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, according to players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to recruit Nere for some reason

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player asked which NPCs would make the best party members. The obvious fan favorites, such as Alfira, topped the list, but the conversation got interesting when the topic of less moral companions was raised.

Article continues after ad

“Evil-aligned players should get more chances to recruit evil characters,” one player proposed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I understand that Priestess Gut and Dror Ragzlin can’t be recruited due to being goblinoid, and how that would affect tons of stuff, but Z’Rell, Nere, or any of the Duegar would make good companions in an evil playthrough.”

Article continues after ad

Another player said: “It would be awesome if siding with Nere meant recruiting him instead of…. Getting one line later mentioning he’s dead and that’s about it.”

Article continues after ad

Another commenter said that allowing Nere to join the party would make the choice to side with him in the Underdark more meaningful: “It’s still very underwhelming after siding with Nere that the only consequence is “you lost content and Nere is dead and zombified”.”

Clearly the worst punishment someone like Nere can suffer is joining the player’s party.

For more news about other NPCs that players want to join on their adventure, check out another unlikely companion that players wish had replaced Halsin in their party.

Article continues after ad