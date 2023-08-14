Baldur’s Gate 3 players warned about missing loot bug you probably didn’t notice

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are warning others about a missing loot bug that most people probably haven’t noticed yet.

As with most role-playing games, loot in Baldur’s Gate 3 counts as a significant part of the overall experience. Thus, searching dead enemies, barrels, and so on offers players a chance at finding gear to further boost their characters.

Loot ranges from armor and weapons to camping supplies and magical items. But the system isn’t as fine-tuned as some may think.

Article continues after ad

According to one eagle-eyed player, Baldur’s Gate 3 is suffering from a glitch that will cause users to miss out on looted items.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player calls attention to a missing loot bug

Over the weekend, Reddit user jixxor posted a PSA for the Baldur’s Gate 3 community to warn fellow players about a troublesome bug. Apparently, a loot glitch won’t allow loot to appear until the player manipulates whatever contains the presumed items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Redditor explained, “there’s a bug that makes loot not show up until you’ve manipulated the contents of a loot container (be that a chest, a corpse, you name it) by taking out a single item, or by adding a single item if the entire loot stays hidden.”

Article continues after ad

This issue was brought to the user’s attention while playing co-op. After slaying over a dozen foes, they noticed that each body showed “empty loot windows.” Double-checking each one revealed this to be false.

Jixxor continued, “the easiest way to detect it is by holding down ALT and checking whether or not a corpse or container is marked as ’empty.’ If you hold down ALT and read ‘Dead Mindflayer’ instead of ‘Dead Mindflayer – empty,’ there is loot inside that the ‘Loot All’ button will not catch.”

Article continues after ad

Several other Baldur’s Gate 3 players chimed in to say they’ve experienced the loot bug as well. And it’s not just a co-op error; those who are deep into single-player say they’ve also run across this hiccup. Hopefully, this marks one issue that Larian Studios can patch relatively soon.