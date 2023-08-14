Hundreds of Baldur’s Gate 3 players somehow beat the game in its opening weekend

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a whole lot of game. Players have praised its massive scope and mechanical depth so it’s a big surprise that hundreds then managed to rush through it during its opening weekend.

Baldur’s Gate 3 had one of the biggest launches of the year surprising even its own developers with its success. Players have taken to the game with unchecked vigor, pushing Baldur’s Gate 3’s concurrent player count to soaring heights. Twice.

Larian celebrated their successful launch with something only the D&D nerds who love Baldur’s Gate 3 this much could appreciate: stats. In fairness, a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 can have some pretty hilarious extrapolations.

We’ve already mentioned some of the more outstanding ones like the fact that players spent 88 years in the character creator or the fact that nobody can smash Asterion, despite their best efforts. What shocked us the most is that 368 absolute mad folk beat the game in its opening weekend.

Larian Studios This guy banged a bear but he won’t bang you…

To put things in context, this is a game that has prompted hundreds of posts on its subreddit about spending tens of hours in its introduction alone. Players are claiming to have spent 50 hours in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3 with no end in sight.

So, how did the intrepid adventurers in Larian’s stat dump get through the game’s extensive story in a brief 70-hour window that we hope included sleep and potty breaks? The answer is they probably skipped a mountain of the game’s impressive side content.

We like to imagine that they also adopted temporary insomnia and have a room full of suspiciously colored Sprite bottles but it’s impossible to tell. Jokes aside, for a game this size and a player base of over 2 million, being one of a few hundred to beat the game this quickly is impressive.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to experience Baldur’s Gate 3’s rich side content in a second playthrough. Particularly all the companion quests that flesh those characters out so well.

Larian Studios Maybe on a second playthrough, these folk can bump up those rookie numbers in the character creator.

Since Larian published the stats, 1.2% of Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been awarded the All’s Well That Ends Well achievement. This marks the successful completion of the game’s campaign.

We’re not saying we did the math or anything, except that we totally did. Turns out that’s around 30,000 people. Almost 10 times the amount that finished before the opening weekend was out.