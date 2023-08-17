Baldur’s Gate 3 director says its success allows for more ambitious games

While celebrating the game’s impressive review scores, Larian Studios CEO and Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke said the team’s success means they can keep making games like it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has surpassed everyone’s expectations to be a massive critical success.

No one seems more pleasantly surprised by this than the game’s developer, Larian Studios. While the team is known for making great RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily its biggest project to date.

While celebrating this success and praising those who worked so hard on it, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke explained why the game’s success means so much to its developers and what it means for Larian’s future.

Larian Studios

Making Baldur’s Gate 3 was a huge risk for Larian – and it paid off

According to Vincke, the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 means Larian can keep making games like it.

The rising cost of game development and relatively niche status of the CRPG genre makes a huge, ambitious title like Baldur’s Gate 3 a huge risk. For many smaller studios, it simply wouldn’t be possible to make a game like this, especially with Larian’s level of polish.

A release like Baldur’s Gate 3 shows that there’s demand for games like it. It also means Larian will be able to continue its work, taking risks in pursuit of delivering great gaming experiences.

Baldur’s Gate 3 took many years to become what it is today. It famously spent nearly three full years in early access before its full PC release this month.

Before that, Larian was initially rejected by Wizards of the Coast when it brought up the prospect of developing a new Baldur’s Gate game. The company eventually changed its mind when it saw what the team was accomplishing with Divinity: Original Sin II.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s launch – and all the celebration surrounding it – is a long time coming for its developers and shows that the risk it took paid off in a massive way. While it’ll be a while before we see what Larian does next, whether that’s a new game or Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC, it’s safe to assume the studio won’t be playing it safe.