Baldur’s Gate 3 director reveals scrapped Fugue Plane mechanic

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke shares a scrapped idea that would give dying a completely new perspective.

Larson Studios, the masterminds behind Baldur’s Gate, meticulously crafted every aspect of the game. From clothing-specific dialogues to diabolic backstories, Baldur’s Gate is a treasure trove of exploration.

There was even a planned Falug Plane that your Tav would have to explore to make it back to their companions. in DnD lore, this is essentially the afterlife. This quote came directly from director Vincke, who revealed the scrapped idea on a podcast.

“Whenever you died, you were supposed to the Fugue Plane,” said Vincke. “I had this entire thing when you died you go into Fugue Plane, you were going to be dealing with the Fugue Plane. For instance, you would be in the Fugue Plane, but the rest of your party would still be walking around in the Material Plane.”

The Fugue Plane is an idea from the lore of the Forgotten Realms. It serves as a neutral realm within the Astral Sea where spirits go after death. Here, gods convene to gather the departed and allocate them to their corresponding heavens, depending on their loyalty to a particular deity.

Currently, there are no alternative worlds that the Tav explores after death. After perishing in battle, the way back is to load up the next save and hope for the best.

Vincke revealed little about the feature that never made it into the game. However, it could have been similar to Warzone’s Gulag, where the player must fight to survive.

In the realm of Baldur’s Gate, this could have manifested as intense battles with Mindflayers or the thrill of rolling a nat 20. Regardless, the opportunity to traverse a new plane after death would have introduced a unique dynamic to the game.