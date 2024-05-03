GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 director reveals scrapped Fugue Plane mechanic

Daniel Appleford
Baldur's Gate 3 Fugue Plane exampleForgotten Realms Wiki

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke shares a scrapped idea that would give dying a completely new perspective.

Larson Studios, the masterminds behind Baldur’s Gate, meticulously crafted every aspect of the game. From clothing-specific dialogues to diabolic backstories, Baldur’s Gate is a treasure trove of exploration.

There was even a planned Falug Plane that your Tav would have to explore to make it back to their companions. in DnD lore, this is essentially the afterlife. This quote came directly from director Vincke, who revealed the scrapped idea on a podcast.

“Whenever you died, you were supposed to the Fugue Plane,” said Vincke. “I had this entire thing when you died you go into Fugue Plane, you were going to be dealing with the Fugue Plane. For instance, you would be in the Fugue Plane, but the rest of your party would still be walking around in the Material Plane.”

The Fugue Plane is an idea from the lore of the Forgotten Realms. It serves as a neutral realm within the Astral Sea where spirits go after death. Here, gods convene to gather the departed and allocate them to their corresponding heavens, depending on their loyalty to a particular deity.

Currently, there are no alternative worlds that the Tav explores after death. After perishing in battle, the way back is to load up the next save and hope for the best.

Vincke revealed little about the feature that never made it into the game. However, it could have been similar to Warzone’s Gulag, where the player must fight to survive.

In the realm of Baldur’s Gate, this could have manifested as intense battles with Mindflayers or the thrill of rolling a nat 20. Regardless, the opportunity to traverse a new plane after death would have introduced a unique dynamic to the game.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion voice actor is so good he's winning over haters
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion voice actor is so good he’s winning over haters
Scott Baird
A sorcerer using fire magic in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate
Forgotten Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer bloodlines has players wishing for new features
Jessica Filby
Baldur's Gate 3 spell has more recorded dialogue than most films
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 spell has more recorded dialogue than most films
Scott Baird
A screenshot from the game Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t get over cursed Lae’gale design: “Is that even legal”
Rishov Mukherjee

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.