How Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion was influenced by violent cat

The actor who played Baldur’s Gate 3’s fan-favorite Astarian has shared his inspirations for the character, including one being a stray cat from his garden.

Baldur’s Gate 3 provides players with various choices as they navigate the vast open-world RPG. However, not many have been able to resist the temptations of everyone’s favorite vampire rogue Astarion.

The fan-favorite High Elf has proved to be well-loved since the game’s release, all thanks to his sarcastic quips and irresistible charm.

Many have even expressed how their actual partners have had their hearts stolen by the vampire. With some even admitting how they felt “humiliated” after giving in and romancing the character.

Now, the actor Neil Newbon who played Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 has shared what influenced the character.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion actor used IRL cat for inspiration

During an interview with The Escapist, Newbon shared different influences from real life and fictional characters.

He began by explaining he took influences from his background in Italian comedic theatre. A key inspiration was a character called Arlecchino, which was said to be similar to DC’s infamous Harlequin.

Aside from this, he mentioned that the mannerisms of Astarion come from his friends as well as actor Giles Foreman, Make-up artist Leendert Van Nimwegen, and Australian comedian Reuben Kaye.

“I stole things from people I love dearly,” Newbon shared. Before going on to confirm that he pulled the rogue’s cat-like attitude from a real-life cat from his own garden.

“He’s been around this area about 20 years apparently, or something crazy like that,” he said.

“He had this interesting vibe about him. I thought, I wonder if I can steal things from this cat. The way the cat moves, or the way the cat looks at you. The way the cat will allow you to come closer and then rip your hand off when it’s bored,” the actor explained.

With many players falling for Astarion and others in the game, it has left the community divided over romance being nerfed in the latest update.