Baldur’s Gate 3 community split as some beg for romance with “hot spider man”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a very romantically-charged game, one that allows players to woo a number of different characters. However, some players were left wanting after being unable to bed the game’s “hot spider man” and are begging for an option to get more intimate with him.

Larian really went all-out when it comes to romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3. Between fully mo-capping intimate scenes and giving each party member their own extensive romance route, there’s a lot to love for passionate adventurers.

Article continues after ad

However, that passion has been taken to new grounds by some fans of the game that were let down by not being able to romance Kar’niss, a half-spider half-human NPC that crosses paths with the player in a quest line that’s fairly easy to miss from the game’s later stages.

Article continues after ad

This has some fans begging for a romance route with him to be added with the “hot spider man,” while others have proclaimed that they’d “set this man ablaze” if he got anywhere near them.

Article continues after ad

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players want “spider man” romance scenes

Baldur’s Gate 3 is no stranger to some less-than-standard romance options. From devils, battle-hardened warriors and mages to druids that do some… less-than-savory things with their animal transformations, most people weren’t left wanting when it comes to the routes they can choose.

Most people. Self-proclaimed “monster f***ers” have come out of the woodwork just begging for Kar’niss to be a romance option, voicing their love for the arachnoid being. Meanwhile, others have pushed back on these demands and were left confused by those who found Kar’niss appealing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One tweet about him sparked a clash amongst fans in the quote retweets, leaving the community divided on the issue.

Community members were saying things like “cured my arachnophobia” and “LET ME F*** THE SPIDER MAN PLEASE LARIAN” in response to seeing him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m so glad that there seems to be a sizeable amount of us monster f***ers showing up in support,” proclaimed another user.

However, the response wasn’t all positive. For some who haven’t gotten to the later stages of the game, they were terrified at the proposition of even meeting this man.

Article continues after ad

“Please f***ing tell me this [is] an avoidable part of the game?? Oh dear god that is TERRIFYING. totally respect this person thinking he’s pretty cause I can see it BUT I AM ARACHNOPHOBIC,” said another user.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, some were a bit less cordial and threatened to torch him or claimed they had “killed him with hammers” due to his, in their eyes, unsettling design.

Either way, it seems that Kar’niss’ inclusion has made waves in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community and awakened desires some players didn’t even know they had. With Larian teasing that there could be DLC coming for the title, who knows where they’ll let players go next?

Article continues after ad

As one user put it, “my d*** has led me places I wouldn’t go with a gun.”