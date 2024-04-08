Baldur’s Gate 3’s devastating Ansur reveal called best part of the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players say the devastating outcome for the Legend of Ansur arc easily counts among the best parts of the game.

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, players learn of a hidden creature, a guardian who has long protected the realms. The questline related to this guardian, a dragon named Ansur, requires users to overcome several challenges.

With the challenges complete, the goal centers on awakening the resting creature in hopes of receiving its aid. However, one player was so devastated upon reaching the dragon that they expressed their sorrow in a Reddit thread.

The ensuing discussion quickly labeled the quest one of the RPG’s best parts. (Spoilers follow for Baldur’s Gate 3).

Larian Studios Ansur, the dragon

Reddit user mont_thefont noted that they were eager to meet the dragon upon starting the Ansur Trials. They were disappointed to find the creature’s corpse instead. But what proved most devastating was learning that Ansur had once been the lover of Balduran, the Emperor the player had befriended.

“Then after I’m forced to kill Ansur, I read how they were lovers. Ansur was trying to save Balduran’s soul from becoming Illithid (Mind Flayer), and Balduran kills him. I liked the Emperor at first, but how can you hide your true identity from me and then kill your dragon lover!”

The Redditor said that while games don’t usually elicit strong emotions from them, they cried at Baldur’s Gate 3’s Ansur revelation.

Others in the thread responded by calling the scene one of the game’s best. “Easily top 3 best parts of the game,” reads one comment with 1,400 upvotes. Several other people agreed that this particular lore reveal ranks in their top three favorite moments.

Meanwhile, one user called the situation “doubly tragic.” Reads the comment, “Ansur tried to ‘mercy’ kill the Emperor after he told him to just fly away because there is no cure for ceremorphosis. It’s an absolutely tragic tale on both sides… It’s doubly tragic that barely anyone seems to sympathize with the both of them.”

