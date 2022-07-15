Assassin’s Creed Infinity will finally take players to Japan, insider claims

Brianna Reeves . 32 minutes ago

According to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, one of the many settings in Assassin’s Creed Infinity will finally allow players to explore Japan.

Ubisoft hasn’t offered much in the way of concrete details about the project codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. However, the publisher’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, has confirmed that it won’t be a free-to-play title.

Rumors instead posit that Infinity will serve as an expansion of the live-service model Assassin’s Creed has adopted in recent years with Odyssey and Valhalla.

Should this prove accurate, AC Infinity may allow players to jump between different time periods and playable Assassins.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will supposedly include Japan

Ubisoft Ubisoft shared the first details on AC Infinity in July 2021.

In the July 14 episode of Games Mess Decides, journalist Jeff Grubb said that while he “can’t confirm this,” he’s heard from a reliable source that “the [AC] coming up after all this other stuff, or maybe it’s a part of [Infinity] – I don’t know – but it’ll be much more like the RPG ones and it’s gonna be set in Japan.”

Grubb’s co-host, Mike Minotti, goes on to remind listeners of rumors that Infinity will become “the” Assassin’s Creed game, which Ubisoft will continuously fill out with new content.

As always, it’s best to take all of the above with a grain of salt since Ubisoft has yet to officially outline its plans. But a Japan setting for Assassin’s Creed Infinity would likely prove enticing to long-time players and lapsed fans.

Feudal Japan, in particular, has long sat atop wishlists for many Assassin’s Creed faithful. Yet, despite exploring many historical periods between Ancient Greece and Victorian England, the series never so much as dipped its toe in Japanese culture. (Unless the iOS game Assassin’s Creed Memories counts.)

Reportedly, the next Assassin’s Creed game set to hit store shelves before Infinity is Rift. The adventure will supposedly star Basim from AC Valhalla, with Baghdad serving as the new playground for Ubisoft’s history-hopping series.