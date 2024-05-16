GamingAssassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed Shadows fans think they've uncovered the game's map

Shane Black
Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows community believes they have found the real-world location of the game’s map using a combination of official art and hints dropped by the game’s official X account.

This entry in the popular franchise is finally taking players to Japan, and fans were quick to begin deducing just where on the island the game will take place.

Thanks to an image on a special edition of the game, as well as some puzzles released on X, the Assassin’s Creed fanbase believes they have figured it out.

As mentioned, the first clue came from a map included as part of the Collector’s Edition. Fans were able to match its shape to a section of the island roughly around the Osaka area.

This was further corroborated when some eagle-eyed fans spotted a series of numbers in the bio for the official Assassin’s Creed X account. The community decoded these numbers to reveal X and Y coordinates of a graph that was shared in the account’s header.

When dots were placed at each coordinate on the graph, they formed a shape that looks identical to the map shown on the Collector’s Edition.

So, Assassin’s Creed Shadows fans superimposed this shape over a map of Japan to show that it does, in fact, cover that section near Osaka, near the middle of the island. This area is known as the Konsai region and also encompasses Kyoto.

Of course, this could be only a section of the map. Creative director Jonathan Dumont has compared the map’s size to that of Origins, the first of the massive RPG entries in the series.

This title’s map was open-world but noticeably smaller than those of Odyssey and Valhalla, the next two games. This seems to indicate the devs are looking for a smaller map than those two.

This follows suits with last year’s entry, Mirage, that saw a smaller map being used after criticism from fans about the size of Odyssey and Valhalla. It looks like Ubisoft is going to continue this focus on a smaller playground.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set for release on November 15, so there are sure to be more details offered as its launch gets closer and hype continues to build.

