Asmongold furious over Assassin’s Creed Shadows and it’s not because of Yasuke

Twitch streamer Asmongold was not happy with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows announcement, but not for reasons you might think.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has already caused a rift in the gaming community over its decision to make Yasuke the main character and depicting him as a samurai.

But while this argument rages on, Asmongold has pinpointed another problem with the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series and it has nothing to do with Yasuke at all.

After checking out the pre-order page and was baffled at the pricing options for the game and how Ubisoft is charging over $100 for some versions of the game.

Article continues after ad

“Everybody’s mad about the character. Maybe this is their strategy. Add in a main character for a game that’s really controversial and that way it’ll distract from the fact you’re trying to get people to spend $130 for the f**king game.”

Article continues after ad

Shadows has a few versions listed. A $70 standard edition, a $110 Gold edition that includes a Season Pass and three days of early access, and a $130 Ultimate edition that comes with everything else plus an “ultimate pack.”

The Season Pass in particular rubbed Asmongold the wrong way, because those who buy the standard version won’t even get everything the game has to offer such as day 1 DLC.

Article continues after ad

“Why do people buy this sh*t?” he asked.

He also pointed to the Ubisoft+ subscription service, which offered the Ultimate edition for $18 a month, claiming that the game was priced this way to funnel new subscribers.

“I know this sounds crazy. They don’t want you to buy this [the Ultimate edition],” he added. “This is a lot worse. If they want to butcher Japanese history, that’s not my problem, but this is a problem.”

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has taken issue with Ubisoft’s pricing methods. His comments on Assassin’s Creed Shadows echo those he shared on Star Wars Outlaws where he labeled the $110 and $130 editions a “new low” for the gaming industry.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for the streamer, it seems like his original criticisms fell on deaf ears as the studio maintained the same pricing structure.