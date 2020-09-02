World’s Edge under-the-map exploit is ruining Ranked in Apex Legends

A game-breaking glitch to get under the map on the World’s Edge has been found and is now ruining Ranked games for other Apex Legends players.

As with every battle royale titles, outlasting the competition and reaching that elusive champion screen in Apex Legends is always rewarding, especially in the competitive modes.

However, Apex players are encountering opponents using a new under-the-map glitch, particularly in Ranked mode, which is handing the enemy team an easy, and unfair, win.

The exploit, which can only be done on the World’s Edge map, allows players to stay alive until the end of the match, without having to engage in fights at all.

The glitch itself allows players to move around freely under the map, so that they can simply walk into the safe zone and then try to outlast the other team once the circle eventually collapses on them.

Plenty of Apex players such as u/eddygcpa have hit out at this tactic, highlighting an example of their team losing to an opponent who was abusing this glitch, on September 1.

"I guess we are hiding under the map to get wins now in Apex," they posted, which led to others sharing their encounters with this new bug.

It was also highlighted by a handful of other players, including u/itsjustblob, that this glitch is achieved by players flying beneath the island at the start of the game, revealing that there was a spot where players could get under the map.

While the glitch still requires players to win a healing battle at the end of the game, it can still be quite frustrating for those that have earned their placing to lose in such fashion. These teams will typically use a combination of Wraith and Revenant, whose abilities allow them to survive the ring damage for longer.

As of now, Respawn has yet to respond to this exploit but, having fixed similar issues in the past, it is likely that they will be looking to patch it in a future update.