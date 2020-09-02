Mysterious changes are popping up on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 6

Season 6 of Apex Legends has been live for almost two weeks now and since then, players are starting to take notice of some secret and odd features within the game itself, including a strange "Knock Knock" easter egg.

On August 18, 2020, Season 6 of the popular battle royale game Apex Legends started. After its launch, players were able to try out the new Legend Rampart, the new Volt submachine gun, new map updates, and more.

All these features, however, were known before the season began, making their addition not surprising in the least. What is surprising, however, are the additions that were made to the game that after it launched, which some players have slowly started to notice.

One such player is YouTuber The Gaming Merchant, who recently made a list of some of the strangest changes made to the game when the new season started.

Easily the strangest is the fact that the words "Knock Knock" are now lightly written in the top right-hand corner of the in-game map. While The Gaming Merchant's theory is that it could be related to a Halloween event, it's really anyone's best guess as to what it could be referring to.

Another thing he points out are the boxes hidden around the strange boxes hidden around the map that say "Inactive" on them.

Leaks have revealed that these boxes are actually gravity lifts that will essentially lift players up at some point in the future, but the "release date" of this function is unclear.

One of the last major features in the video isn't much of a feature at all. As The Gaming Merchant points out, the titles for each in-game digital comic books all talk feature a number that's seemingly counting down from seven.

For example, the first comic has the title "Rolling Sevens in Love" while the second one is titled "Six Stitches."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0zXgqZgyKg

As he speculates, with a new comic being added every week, it could be counting down to something. That being said, like the "Knock Knock" easter egg, there's really no telling what it means or what it could be leading to.

All in all, the new secrets are fascinating and if you want more details about them, you should check out the video as it does a good job at explaining them all. Here's hoping we find out what they all mean soon.