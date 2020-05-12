What's in the Apex Legends Season 5 Battle Pass? All tiers and rewards

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune’s Favor features a Battle Pass filled with in-game charms, skins, skydive emotes, banners, and plenty more for players to unlock.

After weeks of anticipation, leaks, and rumors, Apex Legends Season 5 has finally launched, bringing with it a stacked lineup of rewards available in the Battle Pass.

Like always, for those still on the fence about buying into the Battle Pass, Respawn Entertainment are going to offer free items for any player to claim. Make sure to also check out what's coming in Apex Legends Season 5 with the full Fortune's Favor update patch notes.

Advertisement

Apex Legends Season 5 Battle Pass trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIC1XHaA89c

Free Items

Just like last season, there will be three free rewards for players to collect regardless if they’re planning to unlock the Battle Pass.

As a bit of motivation to start the grind for unlocking Loba, players will get her Huntswoman skin as well as five Apex Packs and Season 5 win trackers.

Advertisement

The Respawn devs are taking more inspiration from Season 4 with a 110-tier Battle Pass for players to really grind for the endgame.

For the rewards to level 100 and the final 110 tier, players will be getting exotic Wingman skins for their collection. The gun can be seen in the trailer for the new season, and will definitely be a fan favorite to unlock.

Advertisement

People who buy into the Battle Pass will immediately unlock the Legendary Hemlock Retrofitted skin as well as three new Rare Legend cosmetics in Silver Specter Wraith, Gilded Claw Bloodhound, and Death Etching Revenant.

All tiers and rewards in Season 5 Battle Pass

Advertisement

How much is the Season 5 Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass will set players back 950 Apex Coins (AC), or an upgrade to the Battle Pass Bundle for 2800 AC to skip through the first 25 tiers for a head start at the rewards.

In real currency that translates to about $10 USD for the regular Battle Pass and doubling that to $20 for the bundle.

Read more: Apex Legends trailer reveals two new gold weapons for Season 5

There’s a gallery filled with content to unlock in Apex Legends Season 5, and players will have to grind all the way to level 110 to collect every piece in the Battle Pass.