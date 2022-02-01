Valkyrie exploit in Apex Legends breaks her tactical to shoot at the same time

Apex Legends players have uncovered an exploit with Valkyrie that allows her to use her rockets and shoot a gun at the same time, but it could land them in hot water.

Just like many other battle royale titles, Apex Legends has had its fair share of bugs and exploits over the years. Whenever a new legend is released, or a map is tweaked, it doesn’t take long for players to uncover an advantage that might be viewed unfairly by others.

Some of these issues are quickly rectified by Respawn Entertainment, but some have lingered around, causing headaches for players across a number of seasons.

Advertisement

Well, players have stumbled upon a new glitch that gives Valkyrie three arms, allowing her to shoot off her rocket barrage ability and shoot whatever gun she has equipped all at once.

The problem was highlighted by Apex Legends YouTuber BobRossSquirrel, who noted that it only takes a quick few button presses to make things happen.

If a player times everything right, they’ll bypass the animation that proceeds Valkyrie getting ready to launch her rockets and will be on ground level. From there, they can aim down sight on their gun, shoot, and reload – all while having the rockets ready to go.

Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough, Valk is also able to run at her normal speed while having the barrage of rockets set for launch, meaning she can run around, pop the rockets, and shoot without needing to go up into the sky.

As the YouTuber notes, using it in-game is likely to get players banned, given how it is rather game-breaking and gives Valk a huge advantage in fights should everything be timed perfectly.

Obviously, if it becomes a big issue, Respawn will likely root it out before long but it remains to be seen just how widespread it might become.