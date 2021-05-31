Unusual Apex Legends Arenas bug gives Octane free stims - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have uncovered a new bug in Arenas that gives Octane a fresh stim, even if he’s only just used it.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, Respawn Entertainment brought a brand new mode to the battle royale – Arenas.

The long-awaited 3v3 mode pits two teams against each other in smaller areas of the Apex Legends maps, with the goal being to eliminate your enemies and pick up three-round wins.

The mode has already proven to be pretty popular, but it does have its kinks and issues at times. Notably, Mirage’s ultimate can be a bit useless given that the game displays the player’s username above the deocys, making the real one a dead giveaway.

On the opposite side of that, Octane mains get a bit of a small boost on the Phraserunner map, given that they can use their stim and get it back, for free, at the start of games.

As many players have pointed out, should you use Octane on Phraserunner, you can pop the tactical ability before running into the portal and come out on the other side with the effects still in place.

Unlike in the normal battle royale mode, where you use the ability and then jump through a Wraith portal, when you come out on the other side, the ability won’t be on cooldown. You’ll be able to pop it, again, right away, giving you a small boost.

Now, is this something that will be the difference between winning and losing? No, probably not. However, it could become something that players exploit, just to get to positions quicker.

Of course, it’s only limited to the Phraserunner map, so you won’t have to worry about it creep into games elsewhere. Though, we’ll have to wait and see if Respawn get around to addressing it any time soon.