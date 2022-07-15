Super rare “finger gun” Wraith melee animation discovered in Apex Legends

Alex Garton . 21 minutes ago

An incredibly rare Wraith melee animation has been discovered in Apex Legends that involves the Interdimensional Skirmisher using a “finger gun” attack.

While there are countless Legends on the Apex roster, none of them have more of an iconic status than Wraith in the Outlands.

Ever since the game’s release, the Interdimensional Skirmisher has been one of the most popular characters in terms of pick rate and is sitting at 10.4% in Season 13.

As a result, it’s assumed that every aspect of her kit and design has already been discovered and seen by players.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as a rare animation involving her using a “finger gun” melee strike has shocked players, with countless Wraith mains saying they’ve never seen it before.

Respawn Entertainment

Extremely rare Wraith melee animation discovered in Apex

Respawn loves adding a touch of personality to the characters in a variety of ways in Apex, and one of them is rare melee animations.

Well, it appears a new one has been discovered for Wraith and as she’s an OG character, it’s shocked a lot of the community who have never seen the interaction before.

Showcased by ExtensionHall5562 on the Apex subreddit, it involves the Interdimensional Skirmisher using a “finger gun” against her opponents.

There’s no denying it’s one of the most unique melee attacks in the game and countless users on the thread are surprised it’s their first time seeing it: “Literally the first time I’ve ever seen this”.

The reaction to the “finger gun” attack has led a lot of players to speculate that this is a new addition from the devs, potentially added with the Collection Event: “It doesn’t matter what the odds are it will always be found within the first 5mins and posted online… This has to be new.”

While this could be true, Respawn didn’t include this feature in their patch notes or announce any changes, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time the devs have secretly added a few surprises for players to discover on their own.

So, if you’re a Wraith main, this is definitely an animation to look out for, just don’t expect to see it very often.