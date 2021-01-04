Logo
Apex Legends

Simple Rampart crafting buff would turn her into powerful Apex Legends builder

Published: 4/Jan/2021 7:06

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends Rampart gameplay
Respawn Entertainment

Rampart

Since Rampart was introduced to the Apex Legends lineup in Season 6, she hasn’t quite found her footing among the most powerful characters, though this new buff would be a great step in the right direction.

When it comes to buffing and nerfing Legends, a step too far could see certain characters either leading the charge or in the bin for entire seasons. We’ve seen it countless times with balancing updates over the years.

Smaller tweaks are often what Respawn Entertainment goes for until more drastic overhauls are well and truly set to go. With Rampart, one of the newest characters in the game, it’s clear she could use a little push. Though too much of a buff would certainly be problematic.

Balancing that fine line can be quite a challenge. A fresh idea that leans into her story could just be exactly what Rampart needs to excel in Apex Legends.

Rampart hasn’t made the strongest impression since release, but these changes could nudge her in the right direction.

Crafting came into the battle royale right alongside Rampart in Season 6. As a result, the crafty modder could do with more benefits in this regard. One such idea from Reddit user ‘DJ_Wakki’ would be to improve her resourcefulness.

Rather than collecting 25 materials at stations across the map, Rampart should be able to “salvage more” and grab 35 instead. This would allow her to craft more powerful items earlier into each and every game, giving her a unique leg up over the other Legends in the process.

The next idea piggybacks off the first mechanic and looks to buff her efficiency at any Replicator. It currently takes 10 seconds to craft any item in the game. Regardless of which Legend you’re playing is, this time stays consistent.

Perhaps Rampart would be a great option to break that trend with though. “When Rampart replicates something, it should be done quicker compared to every other Legend,” they added.

Rampart Buff Idea – what do you reckon? from apexlegends

Rather than buffing her existing abilities and going overboard with her power, these slight adjustments could just make her a more viable pick. They wouldn’t outright break the state of balance, nor would they make Rampart an instant-lock for every game.

Though Rampart is clearly in need of something and these ideas could just be the perfect fit. Not only do they fit with her lore, but they provide a unique advantage that no other Legend could quite match.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends cosplayer electrifies as cheerful, hooded Wattson

Published: 3/Jan/2021 22:29

by Theo Salaun
apex legends ra_cat wattson cosplay
Twitter, @ra_cat_ / Respawn Entertainment

Months after Wattson joined the cast of Apex Legends, cosplayer ‘ra_cat_’ has brought the “Static Defender” to life with an electric, vibrant recreation of her outfit and look.

From her bright winter clothing to her cheery disposition, Natalie ‘Wattson’ Paquette emerged as a fan-favorite character in Apex Legends practically as soon as she debuted on July 2, 2020. Dressed in orange and blue like a fan of the New York Knicks, Wattson’s winter clothing is as eye-catching as her blonde hair and electrified fences.

Blue eyes, blonde hair, a Lichtenberg-figure scar and a unique fashion sense, Apex’s 22-year-old defense legend is a cosplayer’s dream. And, for ra_cat, that dream has turned into reality, as they commissioned someone to put together Wattson’s coat while getting the rest of the look together.

Dubbing this Wattson recreation their “top cosplay of the year” on Reddit, ra_cat (who goes by ‘iona_107’ on Reddit) set the Apex Legends sub ablaze with the look. With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of likes, it’s clear that this electrifying cosplay has…sparked some enthusiasm.

Here’s my top cosplay of the year! from apexlegends

Filled with compliments and silly puns, the comment section for this Wattson cosplay is loaded with positive energy. Perhaps remarking that this one is even better than some of ra_cat’s earlier looks, ‘vyciok’ commented with a supportive pun: “You’re current-ly at the top of your game!”

They were joined in loving, cheesy energy by ‘Seirer,’ who felt compelled to toss in their own message of appreciation: “This is so well done it…hertz.” 

As for the top comment on the entire post, it was one from ‘QuicklyThisWay’ that praised the cosplay, took into account ra_cat’s portfolio and, of course, topped it off with another goofy pun: “That’s the best Wattson I’ve seen yet! After seeing your Wraith, I’m amped to see what you come up with next!”

On Twitter, ra_cat also shared a picture with the coat’s hood pulled over, displaying just how functional the attire is. The best cosplays always seem to look authentic and usable, making this one a clear standout.

Confirming that someone was commissioned to create this one-of-one coat, ra_cat’s fit is identical to Wattson’s and enviable to other Apex Legends cosplayers. If this is the best from 2020, fans will surely be anxious to find out what she pulls off in 2021.