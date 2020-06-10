Simple Apex Legends trick to wipe out prowlers on weekly hunts

If you're an Apex Legends player looking to get better at eliminating prowlers in the game's weekly hunts, you've come to the right place, as this tip looks to be a serious winner.

Respawn Entertainment pulled the trigger in Season 5 with quests, finally adding a PVE way to play – something that had been requested by players for some time.

That doesn't mean to say that things have come easy, though, as floods of deadly prowlers can quickly take you down if you're not careful.

Apex Legends Broken Ghost: High Octane

The fourth hunt of the "Broken Ghost" quest started up on June 10, and it's called High Octane. In an effort to grab another piece of the artifact, fending off monsters that are on the hunt for anything living will be your top priority.

It can be easy to get overwhelmed with so many rushing towards you at one time, especially in open areas of the night time version of Kings Canyon, but one Redditor has revealed a handy trick just about everybody can use to pick them off one by one.

As seen in the video above, user CGriffo55 uses Octane's Launch Pad to constantly plunge the character high into the sky, but timing the fall is crucial. As you come down, landing again on the jump pad allows the player to basically yo-yo high in the sky, and use their weapon to eliminate prowlers as they approach.

If you're giving this sure-fire tactic a shot, do try to keep ammo in mind. The last thing you want to do is round up a load of these deadly monsters and end up bouncing around in the air with no way of defending yourself.

Another user in the thread suggested another tactic as well, which involves Caustic. They said: "I rode the zip line back and forth and just set caustic traps everywhere," and that doesn't sound like a bad idea, either.

It also shows that there's more than one legend capable of rinsing through the prowlers with ease, so good luck in your latest hunt! Hopefully, these tricks help.