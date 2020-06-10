Basic Apex Legends tactics to help you win easy gunfights

The Arena in Apex Legends can be unforgiving for new players, but keeping some basic firefight tactics in mind can help to consistently edge out engagements for some easy kills.

From the size of your weapon’s clip to the cooldowns your Legend currently has, there’s a ton to consider when the R-99’s start blazing. Navigating through the scene on the fly gives players a short window of time to make a decision.

Thing is, these decisions are the ones that separate the Kill Leaders from the dashboarders. But there are some things that people can make into a habit that would actually make fights easier to win.

“10 Kills in less than 3 minutes… If you time your engagements right, use doors to your advantage, and be aggressive against people that are weak and on the run, you can win some VERY easy fights,” user ‘Slimshade16’ explained.

Slimshade16 highlighted a montage of their gameplay that showed them seamlessly integrating basics like isolating fights, lifting your fingers off the joystick/WASD keys to heal, and chasing down opponents to secure an elimination.

A lot of players forget about their active advantages and disadvantages during a battle.

Being at low health is a disadvantage; but being at low health, in a 1v1 against someone else who has low health and an empty gun, is an advantage.

Reading the battlefield while it unfolds can give you more chances to find ways on how to best exploit the enemy team.

“Just caught multiple people separated from their teammates. This led to some easy kills to unexpecting people,” Slimshade16 replied to reactions of the video. They brushed off the impressive feat of 10 kills in three minutes since the clip just shows people how to play with a collected and thought-out gameplan.

Suppressing aggro, pushing on two teams, and healing up during the natural plateaus of a duel can quickly snowball. As more opponents get picked off, that’s just more resources that can feed your team.

As far as battle royales go, Apex Legends doesn’t have the fastest or most intricate mobility across its gameplay. If you’re trying to win and there’s a sudden explosion of action, then slow down your actions and remember the basics to bag easy kills in the Arena.