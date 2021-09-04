Shroud explains why Apex Legends removing tap-strafing is good thing

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes Respawn’s decision to remove tap-strafing from Apex Legends is a good thing, claiming it should not have been allowed and suggesting a tweak to replace it.

Respawn turned the Apex Legends community upside down after confirming the controversial tap strafing technique will be removed in Season 10, leaving casual and pro players wondering whether it was the right call.

However, they stood by their decision despite the criticism. And although he isn’t too immersed in the community, Shroud explained why it’s a good thing, claiming it shouldn’t have been allowed in the first place.

“I’m happy it’s getting removed. I’ll say it. I’ll f**king say it. Alright? I’ll f**king say it. I’m happy tap-strafing is getting removed,” he said, going against the grain. “F**k that sh*t. It should not be allowed.”

Instead, he suggested the developers should “change the default movement speed to be closer to tap strafing by default” to replace it. He believes that would give players a good middle-ground option that isn’t overpowered.

Shroud isn’t too involved in the Apex Legends community. However, it’s still his fifth-most streamed game on Twitch with 621 hours on record, and given his prevalence in first-person shooters, his opinion has some weight.

Still, fans were curious to hear his thoughts on the matter, and as always, he didn’t hold back. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out and whether the devs will consider the middle-ground option he suggested.