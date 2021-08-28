Seer sees Apex Legends pick rate collapse after major nerfs

Pick rates for Apex Legends Season 10 addition Seer have quite literally fallen off a cliff – thanks to the hefty nerf Respawn handed the Ambush Artist.

Despite only being added at the beginning of Season 10 – which started on August 3 – Seer quickly came to dominate the Apex Legends landscape.

A combination of recon and wall hacks, his ability to pinpoint enemies via scanner of heartbeat meant he was far and away the strongest legend in the game.

However, in response to the legend’s incredible power, Respawn quickly devised a nerf that would balance him out. The changes, which finally dropped on August 23, saw all his abilities nerfed. Arguably the biggest nerf came to his tactical, which was made slower and had its notorious flash and damage removed.

Advertisement

If the aim was to reduce Seer’s pick rate, it’s fair to say it has been a resounding success. Recent pick rate stats show that Octane has risen to the top of the most popular legends list, while Seer has fallen all the way to fourth.

Read More: Apex Legends bug makes Valkyrie extremely annoying to play against

However, Seer’s pick rate has gone from just over half (54.6% to be exact) all the way down to around 8% according to ApexLegendsStatus. The changes see him fall below Octane, Wraith, and Bloodhound in the most picked legends.

He could yet fall further as players move away from the weakened Ambush Artist.

Advertisement

Seer is by be no means under-powered now, but the heavy nerfs have more than done their job.

How far he will fall remains to be seen, but he’s still a long away ahead of some of the most neglected legends like Rampart and Crypto.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that pick rate is not the be-all and end-all when it comes to buffs and nerfs.

K/D, win rate and more have an impact on Respawn’s decisions, so we’ll have to wait and see how the Season 10 meta develops, and what it means for our newest character.