Secret Bangalore passive in Apex Legends lets her instantly destroy doors

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A secret passive ability for Bangalore has been discovered in Apex Legends, allowing her to instantly destroy doors with a single melee attack.

A member of the original Apex Legends roster, Bangalore is an iconic character who has always maintained a stable pick rate.

While she’s never been the most popular Legend, her combination of smokes, speed, and deadly zoning Ultimate makes her a force to be reckoned with in the Outlands.

However, despite being used by millions of players over the years, Professional Soldier mains are still discovering new mechanics in her kit.

One of which allows Bangalore to instantly destroy doors with the help of her trusty smoke ability.

Respawn Entertainment Bangalore has a 4.6% pick rate in Season 14.

Bangalore can break down doors with one hit in Apex Legends

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation has found a secret passive ability for Bangalore that is incredibly useful for fans of the Professional Solider.

While most Legends have to hit a door with two melee attacks before it breaks, Bangalore can use her smoke on the door so it only requires a single hit.

This makes it easy to trick players who attempt to hide behind doors to heal. However, it’s worth noting you have to be at least 15 meters away from the door while using her Tactical for this to work.

As enemies will expect multiple attacks on a door before it shatters, they’re unlikely to cancel their heal, effectively giving you a free kill.

Another interesting aspect of this trick is that after using the smoke to trigger the first hit, the door will not appear damaged like normal.

This means opponents are even more likely to be caught off-guard and while it’s certainly a niche technique, it’s definitely a must-know mechanic for Bangalore mains.

A lot of intense gunfights lead to enemies healing behind doors and now, you’ll have a counter ready to eliminate them with ease.