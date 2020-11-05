 Respawn explains why Alternator wasn't buffed in Apex Legends Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Respawn explains why Alternator wasn’t buffed in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 5/Nov/2020 6:53 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 6:56

by Andrew Amos
Alternator in Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ Alternator has been kicked to the curb as time has gone on. The Light SMG does woeful DPS compared to other weapons, even in the early game. However, Respawn are hesitating on buffing it, saying it’s in “a decent spot right now.”

There’s a lot of guns in Apex Legends you can just throw aside as soon as you find a new weapon. However, none might be more tossable than the Alternator.

The Light SMG has been underperforming for seasons now, and is once again remaining untouched in Season 7. Its slow rate of fire means it has pretty low DPS, meaning if you can control another gun, you just swap instantly.

However, it holds a special place in the hearts of a dedicated community, according to Respawn developers. That’s exactly why they aren’t buffing the Alternator despite it underperforming ⁠— it helps newer and inexperienced players get a grip of the game.

Apex Legends Season 7 header
Apex Legends Season 7 is here, but Alternator buffs are not.

“The Alternator isn’t a super competitive gun, but it has a good-sized fanbase that uses it consistently. It’s good for early-midgame and for players that miss more shots and have trouble with recoil,” Respawn dev AmusedApricot said on Reddit.

There are some benefits to the Alternator that players do enjoy. Its recoil pattern is dead easy to learn ⁠— just drag it straight down. This, along with its easy spray control and high magazine size, makes it a much more valuable weapon than players think it is, devs stated.

“The Alternator’s easy recoil and high mag size are more valuable for some players than the pure DPS dropoff because neither they nor their enemies are reliably hitting every shot and dropping people in one R99 mag,” AmusedApricot added.

“This isn’t just ‘bad players’, a lot of players would find surprising success with the Alternator if they chose to run it, even though it’s not as good as the R99.”

With all this being said, Respawn believe the Alternator is “in a decent spot right now” and “performs well in the space it is meant to.”

However, they aren’t closing the doors on a potential buff to make it a real threat down the line ⁠— out of pure interest. “It might be interesting to make it strong at some point in the future though, but let’s see how R99 and Volt play together!”

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to player concerns about Loba’s Season 7 buff

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:35

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends Season 7

Loba’s Black Market Boutique was changed in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension patch update, but it was met with a few concerns of the buff being too strong. The devs have since explained why a “nuclear option” was needed for the thief and how it could be reverted.

In the Season 7 update, Loba’s ultimate ability was upgraded so that “ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum” cap, meaning she could either steal or simply keep hostage munitions in the immediate area.

This now opens up the potential for her to ‘starve’ out nearby teams that are trying to maneuver a prolonged firefight. While her new prospects made a lot of players excited, some could easily see how this could immediately be reverted by the developers.

“I’ll say this: within a week they’ll change that buff back,” one Reddit user said. “A full squad can scoop absolutely all the ammo in a POI. Just scoop it up and hide or carry it…. It will make ammo even harder to find around.”

loba black market apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Loba’s Black Market Boutique can now hoard all loot in a nearby area.

Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein emphatically agreed, admitting that the change “scares” him, but also explained that the High Society Thief’s ultimate wasn’t getting quality use.

“This is a change that scares me, but seeing how little Loba uses her ultimate and how little it benefits her team (almost no benefit at all) I decided we needed to invoke the nuclear option here,” he said of the buff.

While the devs might not be happy with the state of Loba’s ultimate, there are mounting concerns about how this could get out of hand. As it is, it’s not difficult to charge her ultimate, so there’s legitimate worry that the frequency of the ability can eventually give the Legend a stranglehold on ammo.

apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
The Apex Legends Season 7 patch brought a few balance changes to Loba.

That is why, at least according to Klien, the option to revert the buff is still on the table if her ability becomes too impactful of an exploit: “Hold me accountable if this was a screw-up, and if you’re right and it makes the game miserable for everyone else because there’s no more ammo then yes, we will revert it.”

However, when presented with the possibility that the buff could fundamentally affect the looting habits of players, the dev remains confident that the loot pool is wide enough for it not to be an issue, since there’s “plenty of tough choices to make around weapon mods, equipment, healing, ordnance.”

For Loba mains, a lot hangs in the balance, and whether or not her Season 7 buff will be reverted remains to be seen.