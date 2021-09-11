 Rarest Apex Legends skins: Legendary character skins no one uses - Dexerto
Rarest Apex Legends skins: Legendary character skins no one uses

Published: 11/Sep/2021 14:46

by Calum Patterson
Everyone wants to have one of the best and most elusive skins on their character in Apex Legends, but which skins are actually the rarest in-game? These ten skins are statistically the least worn legendary skins in Apex.

Although some skins have a reputation for being ‘OG’ or ‘rare’, Respawn is bringing back lots of classic skins in future events, meaning that not skins will be ‘OG’ for long.

You may actually have one of the rarest skins in your inventory already, and not even realize it.

These skins are the rarest by pick rate in Apex Legends right now, according to usage stats from Apex Status. This doesn’t mean they are the rarest in players’ inventory, but they are the least used skins.

Top 10 rarest Apex legendary skins

10. Stay Frosty – 0.006%

Bangalore’s Stay Frosty comes in at number 10 with a very low use rate of only 0.006%. Released in the first Holo-Day Bash event, this skin came back in 2020 too.

9. Crystalline Perfection – 0.005%

Loba’s Crystalline Perfection is not a popular pick at all. It was released with the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event, but Loba players don’t love this skin.

8. Dark Cloud – 0.005%

This classic Caustic Skin hasn’t been available since May 2019. Any Caustic mains with this equipped are guaranteed to be OGs.

7. The Trophy Hunter – 0.005%

An extremely rare Caustic skin, The Trophy Hunter hasn’t been available since April 2019. It is a recolor of Caustic’s ‘Blackheart.’

6. Shell-Shocked – 0.005%

Gibraltar’s 2nd-rarest Legendary, Shell-Shocked was last available in May 2020.

5. Midnight Cipher – 0.005%

This Deadly Byte recolor was released in the Fight or Fright event in 2020, part of the Prince of Darkness bundle.

4. Vaporwave – 0.004%

Last available in January 2020, not many Wattson mains are rocking this Fly-by-wire recolor, Vaporwave.

3. Center Stage – 0.004%

A recolor of Angel City Hustler, this Mirage Legendary hasn’t been available since April 2019.

2. Born in Blood – 0.004%

Born in Blood was available in the Resurrected Bundle, released in the Fight or Fright event in 2020.

1. Hack Frost – 0.003%

The absolute rarest Legendary skin that you’ll very scarcely see worn in-game is Crypto’s Hack Frost. This skin has been available in both Holo-Day Bash events, so we might see it again this year.

That’s the top ten rarest skins (in terms of use) in Apex Legends right now – but this list could change if these skins are re-released in-game, so we’ll keep you up to date.

