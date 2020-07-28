Random duo in Apex Legends are now getting married and go viral

The social power of online gaming is on fine display once again, as a YouTuber who goes by 'First Spoken Gaming' has told the incredible story of how he found the love of his life through playing Apex Legends.

Apex is a team-oriented battle royale, that players can either run as a trio or a duo. Of course, if you don't have a friend or two to play with, you can simply queue up with other random players.

This obviously has a mixed bag of results — sometimes you'll get a cooperative team, who work together as a unit to win the match. Other times, you'll get rather useless teammates who would prefer to simply play for themselves.

But, for two lucky players, their random matchmaking experience went far better than anyone ever could have imagined.

Queueing up for a game of duos, First Spoken Gaming matched with 'irispixels', and says that they instantly hit it off.

"[We] became best friends," he says in his video chronicling their relationship. "I introduced her to my family, the thing is... she lived in another state, but I knew she was all I ever wanted, and that wasn't going to stop me.

The pair filmed their first time meeting in real-life, and that same day went back and played some Apex Legends together, this time right next to each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXfpmDHht90

A year later, First Spoken asked her to be his wife, and she said yes.

Incredibly, the couple went viral on TikTok after he shared their story. His usual Apex Legends videos on TikTok would get a few thousand views, but the story of meeting his now-wife has already reached over half a million views, and 147,000 likes.

The couple thanked Respawn and EA for making and releasing Apex Legends, as it has essentially changed both of their lives forever.

This isn't the first story of people meeting their significant others in-game either, although it's maybe a sign that Apex Legends' random matchmaking system isn't always that toxic after all...