Apex Legends players find silliest way to cut match loading times

Apex Legends players have got a few 'tips' that could help you cut right through any long loading times and jump right into a game. Though, they might not be all that serious and helpful.

Just like every other online game, Apex Legends can sometimes suffer from super long loading times. This usually comes from there being a limited number of players on in your area or because you’re trying to populate a lobby with Apex Predator and diamond ranks.

Obviously, some players will sit for 20 to 30 minutes in the hopes of finding a match but others will simply pack up and load up another game from their library.

But, if you find yourself waiting for far too long to find a session but really want to play Apex, there are a few hilarious 'tricks' that you can use to find your way into a game.

The tip comes courtesy of a number of Reddit users who believe that if you’re ever suffering from a long load time, you just have to mess with customizing your character, opening the challenges menu, or open an Apex Pack.

That’s right, if you cut away from the main loading screen itself, your wait should be over and you should be sent right into a match. Sounds simple enough, but is it really all that truthful?

Well, not really. It's just a bit of a joke, a placebo effect if you will.

Strangely enough, there isn’t really an explanation for why this 'method' seems to have so much success, but if you try it out for yourself, you might just think that you've solved all of Apex's wait time problems in a flash.

Obviously, if you’re in a part of the world that has a limited number of players at a certain time, you probably will have some matchmaking issues but for the most part, there aren't really any serious ways to cut down on wait times. You just have to pray that the server gods are on your side.