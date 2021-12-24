NICKMERCS proves he can dominate Apex Legends after wiping TSM squad

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff’s Apex Legends skills were once again on show as his trio took out a trio of TSM players and decided to talk a little trash in the aftermath.

Since swapping Call of Duty: Warzone for Apex Legends, FaZe Clan’s NICKMERCS has ascended to the upper echelons of Respawn’s battle royale.

The streaming star has managed to climb all the way to Predator rank without any help, and he’s even considered making the next step in trying his hand at professional play.

While some viewers and Apex fans may think he’s still a bit far away from achieving ALGS glory, he’s been going toe-to-toe with some of the best players around, and getting some decent results.

During his December 22 stream, the FaZe Clan creator dove back into the Apex Games with his trio – Cory and ItsDeeds – and found themselves going head-to-head with TSM’s Nokopuffs, ImperialHal, and Albralelie on a few occasions.

Nick’s boys got the upper hand over the highly-talented trio on two occasions, which was cause for celebration for him – even though he watched the action unfold from the ground at one point.

He jumped into Noko’s chat, immediately asking “What happened?” before taunting the trio. “Are these the Apex pros, chat?” he jokingly asked his viewers as he took a victory lap on the death boxes.

The friendly banter didn’t end there, however. One fan took to Twitter to point out that Nick and his team were getting the upper hand in “every game” against former and current pros.

When Nick highlighted that Noko was a regular victim of his, the TSM streamer quickly hit back. “Suck my ass,” he replied, with a middle finger emoji attached.

The FaZe star has cemented himself as a part of the Apex community, and there’s no telling how far he and his teammates will go.