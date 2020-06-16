New teaser found in Apex Legends could be for Crypto Town Takeover

A strange banner discovered in Apex Legends could be a teaser for a new Town Takeover event coming to the game starring none other than the Surveillance Expert himself - Crypto.

Town Takeover events are a fan-favorite tradition in Apex Legends where Respawn add brand new locations on the maps themed after specific Legends.

So far we've seen these events for Octane, Wraith, Mirage, and most recently Bloodhound, but apart from plenty of speculation, there's been no solid evidence or clues, until now, pointing to which character will be hosting the next one.

On June 16, a new banner was spotted on King's Canyon that had seemingly appeared unannounced and out of nowhere, covered in green numbers on a dark background.

After a close look, the numbers seem to be part of a binary code, and once you translate the binary to English, you get "If you can see me I can," which, admittedly, doesn't really make much sense on its own.

There are a few combinations of words you could throw in to make it work mad libs style, like 'see you,' 'get you,' 'reach you,' and each one really could work for Crypto and his drone, if that is what this clue is referencing.

Apart from what the binary actually says or doesn't say, the green-on-black Matrix-esque color scheme just screams "hacker," which is what Crypto is famous for, so it does seem like we may have stumbled on the first official clue for the next Town Takeover.

Exactly when this potential Crypto event will happen, or what it will consist of, remains to be seen, but it might be soon if teasers like this are already popping up. Clues for the last Takeover hosted by Bloodhound were discovered by players just a few days before the official announcement, which might also be the case here.

Incidentally enough, shortly following the appearance of this would-be teaser, Respawn themselves made a cryptic announcement that they'd be revealing new content coming to the game at EA Play on Thursday, June 18, which could very well be when the next event is announced.

🚨 New #ApexLegends content will be revealed at EA Play!



Thursday, June 18 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET!pic.twitter.com/ERQZxITLa8 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) June 16, 2020

The popular battle royal's ongoing content dry spell has been well documented and players are getting more and more impatient, so a Crypto Town Takeover would be just what everyone needs.

Like we mentioned before, there's nothing directly tying this teaser to Crypto. But if you look at the writing on the wall (literally) it does seem like a very solid chance it's him. Either way, it looks like we won't have to wait very long to find out.