Crafty Apex Legends trick makes ziplines much safer to use

Taking a zipline in Apex Legends gives players unprecedented amounts of mobility for rotations, flanks and the like, but it also makes them susceptible targets to other people – luckily, there’s a crafty way to maneuver the lines more safely.

The second you hear someone attach to a line, whether it’s the vertical wire of a nearby launch balloon or the horizontal trajectory of Pathfinder’s ultimate, people know where an opponent is going to be for the next few seconds.

While there aren't many options for the ziplining player to deter from that painful reality, a friendly Pathfinder can make the situation much easier to cope with.

User ‘acd_18’ showed how easy it was to throw a wrench in the opponent’s plans by doubling the amount of ziplines to give them the best chance at pushing their attack.

“I told my friend to throw his ult to make it a double zip, it makes it almost impossible to get hit if you’re ever trying to push. Felt bad for the Bangalore lol,” the player wrote.

The idea here was to introduce a new variable during the ride. Since the Zipline Gun can be adjusted before firing, the lineup let two wires run near each other.

This gave the team on the low ground a chance to safely get to the other side by constantly jumping from one line to the other to mess with the attacker’s aim.

Though not that much of an improvement for opponents that are aiming down their flanks, the two lines gave the duo just enough wiggle room to push a Bangalore who was holding down the angle.

What ensued was an epic scene that featured the player bobbing and weaving through a hail of gunfire. During the entire ride, they only got hit once, which likely wouldn't have been the case if they had attempted to ride a singular zipline.

“I had to message the guy after cause that felt so bad, he was like ‘I never seen that so I just ran’,” acd_18 said of the ridiculous play that worked to perfection.

Apex Legends players who want to try this out for themselves should know that it’ll take just a bit of courage and good timing to properly pull off, but can be a powerful tool to take in the Arena.