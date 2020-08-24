High IQ Apex Legends play makes Caustic Gas Traps even deadlier

One Redditor has shared a genius Apex Legends trick, which takes Caustic's Nox Gas Traps to the next level as the ultimate ambush tool against advancing enemies.

When it comes to Apex Legends' diverse pool of characters, Caustic has been pushed towards the lower tiers. Not necessarily worthless or undesirable, he is certainly not as strong as some of the most picked Legends – like Wraith or Pathfinder.

The Toxic Trapper's entire skillset revolves around his Nox Gas concoction, but it's more frustrating to opponents, rather than game-ending.

However, one dedicated Caustic player has shared a high IQ play, that instantly makes his Tactical Ability more viable, and powerful.

The Nox Gas Traps can often be seen littering corridors and encouraging diversions, but Redditor 'EverecOlgierd' shared a genius placement for them – on top of doorways.

Veteran Apex players will know that dropping items on top of open doorways causes the items to bind to them. This is actually a neat trick to destroy high-value items that your team does not want.

Leaving a Nox Gas Trap on top of a door has the same effect, and means that you can close the door with the trap in place directly above it. This, as you may expect, means any player running through the doorway will set off the trap and be doused in the toxic gas.

What makes this even more powerful is that, from the opposite side of the door to where the trap was placed, there is no indication a Gas Trap has been placed, meaning enemies will not suspect they are about to run into an ambush.

Smart positioning around these doors will also benefit players, as weakened enemies will be especially easy to finish off. The traps can also be used to give warnings of enemy approaches.

It's one of the smarter plays we've seen and adds another layer of power to Caustic's Nox Gas Traps.